Illustrated Properties has announced the promotion of team members Liz Nunes and Brittany Williams to Chief Brand Officer and Director of Marketing & Agent Tools, respectively.

In these new roles, both will play a key role in the company’s marketing strategies – Nunes will focus on “bringing a fresh perspective” while Williams’ work will see her help the firm’s agents.

“We are thrilled to have Liz oversee our brand strategy,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of IPRE and Keyes. “Her creative eye and keen understanding of our market – and agents – position her perfectly to help take our organization to the next level.”

“We are pleased to appoint Brittany Williams as the Director of Marketing & Agent Tools,” said Daniel Dennis, President of IPRE. “Her dedication to agent success, and consistent focus on the level of quality we should expect in every corner of our established luxury brand, make her the ideal leader to drive our marketing efforts.”

For more information, visit https://www.ipre.com/.