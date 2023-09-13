Curbio, Inc. has announced its expansion into Daytona Beach, Florida. With this expansion, Curbio will begin helping local REALTORS® and their clients get listings ready for market reliably and sold.

Curbio is a tech-powered home improvement company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to provide pre-listing updates with fix-now, pay-later terms for their clients. The company works directly with agents to determine what updates will generate the highest ROI for home sellers, and then acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects. The company’s resources include a project management platform and an exclusive contractor network.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint in the state of Florida even more by bringing our innovative solution to Daytona Beach. At Curbio, our goal is to be a trusted home improvement partner to real estate agents, helping them get all of their listings market-ready with ease,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio. “Our solution is exactly what agents need to win listings and sell them for top dollar in the current market. We can’t wait to begin partnering with agents in Daytona Beach on all of their pre-listing home improvement projects.”

Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

Curbio now serves more than 65 markets across the United States. By expanding into Daytona Beach, Curbio buildings on its existing presence throughout Florida, with locations in Tampa, Sarasota, Orlando and Jacksonville. This is also the sixth major market expansion for Curbio in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Tucson and Sarasota.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.