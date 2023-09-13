A family-friendly space often brings to mind bright colors, oversized patterns and a space that feels overall juvenile. However, designing a kitchen to make it convenient for everyone to navigate means you’re creating a cohesive space for your family to gather and work together. Adjusting your kitchen design plans to accommodate the littlest chefs gives everyone a sense of belonging and ownership in the cooking process. It also creates a space for children to gather or do homework comfortably. Read on for ways you can make a family-friendly kitchen.

Install outlets in the island

Outlets in the island make it easy to plug in electronic devices. When you’re preparing dinner, your big kids can sit down at the island and do homework while being able to charge their school electronic devices. This gives you the flexibility to help your child as needed while still staying in the same space.

Pullout cabinets

Installing pullout cabinets instead of drawers is convenient for everyone. It’s easier to pull out drawers when you’re loading and unloading the dishwasher instead of reaching up for a cabinet. It’s especially more accessible for children to access pullout cabinets. Your children can become more involved in unloading the dishwasher and setting the table when they have more accessibility.

Stools with backs

If your family gathers at the island, selecting stools with backs is essential to keeping your little ones safe at the island. Backless stools can have a greater risk of falling or tipping over from wiggling, leaning back and climbing up.

Snack stations

Giving kids a place to grab a snack provides them more independence and takes the all-consuming snack burden off you. Filling a pantry snack bin or basket with their favorite parent-approved snacks means they can help themselves to whatever they like, and you can feel comfortable with their snack options.

Undercounter refrigerator drawer or refrigerator

An easily accessible space for children’s drinks and perishable snacks at their reach means you don’t have to be prepping food constantly. Filling an under-counter refrigerator or refrigerator drawer with children’s drinks and snacks you’ve already prepared and cut means your children can easily access fresh fruits, veggies, yogurt, cheese, or any of their other favorite snacks.

Warming drawers

Busy households often mean different meal times. You can keep everyone’s meals warm by keeping their plates in the warming drawers. Or, you can prepare dinner in advance and leave it in the warming drawer until dinner time for a smoother and less chaotic dinner time.

Baskets to corral books and toys

If you have crawlers or toddlers in your house, you know you can’t let them out of sight, which can be challenging during busy meal times. Keeping a small basket of toys in the kitchen can help occupy them, and you can easily clean it up and keep these items out of sight when playtime is over. Keeping several books or coloring materials that you rotate is also helpful to keep your bigger kids occupied while still helping them feel like you’re spending time together.