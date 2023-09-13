The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently presented a check for $4,000 to the Center for Safety and Change in New City, New York.

For the past 40 years, the Center for Safety & Change stated they have been offering programs and services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other crimes, with a 24-hour hotline and residential services at a confidential location. The center is Rockland County’s only domestic violence emergency shelter and only crime victims’ serving organization.

The Center also provides community outreach, school-based education, sexual harassment prevention training for businesses, as well customized community, work-based training programs, and a pet-focused “Paws for Safety” program (established in 2011), according to a release.

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, according to a release, the HG Realtor Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley.

“The Center is grateful to the HG Realtor Foundation for generously supporting our staff in assisting victims and survivors to navigate and secure housing,” said Elizabeth Santiago, the Center’s CEO. “Housing for victims of domestic violence is a constant challenge, as many victims/survivors are forced to leave and relocate. Victims often encounter additional challenges after leaving, such as work insecurities due to time off for court appearances and children adapting to a new environment, school and friends.”

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.