Lone Wolf Technologies is expanding its relationship with Realtor.com®; exclusive buyer intel reports from Realtor.com®’s Listing Toolkit will be available in Lone Wolf’s Cloud CMA solution and viewable by its over 50,000 subscribers.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Realtor.com® and make the information from this exciting new solution available in Cloud CMA,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Lone Wolf is deeply committed to collaborating with other industry leaders like Realtor.com® to give real estate professionals the best information, experience, and software in our market-leading open ecosystem. We’re confident this partnership will help agents across the country own the pivotal moments in the listing and selling process and take their business’ success in their hands.”

This integration also means mutual users can add several premium report pages to their CMAs, including Realtor.com reports with insights into matching buyers and buyer demand, according to a release.

“We’re excited for this integration with Lone Wolf and to connect Listing Toolkit and Cloud CMA,” said Blake Elmquist, vice president, seller category at Realtor.com®. “Like Lone Wolf, we’re on a mission to keep agents at the center of the transaction and give them the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing market. This alliance represents the best of both worlds—listing insights from Realtor.com® and CMAs from Lone Wolf—coming together to improve the modern real estate experience for both REALTORS® and their clients.”

“Beyond the technology, what’s so exciting about this integration is the power it now grants to agents and their sellers,” said Greg Robertson, strategic advisor for Lone Wolf. “With Listing Toolkit and Cloud CMA working in concert, agents can essentially ‘reverse prospect’ for interested buyers and directly increase demand for their listings. This is a huge competitive advantage for agents, and it couldn’t come at a better time.”

Realtor.com®’s Listing Toolkit and the integration with Cloud CMA is currently available for purchase across the country. For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.