South Florida’s two largest Multiple Listing Services are now providing complete listing data to Nestfully, the leading consumer home listing portal developed and run by the residential real estate industry. Miami REALTORS® SEFMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®/BeachesMLS’ partnership means consumers can now search all South Florida properties on a leading portal with no ads and a connection to local agents.

California Regional MLS (CRMLS), Bright MLS, and REcolorado launched Nestfully in Q1 2023. MIAMI REALTORS® SEFMLS and BeachesMLS’ addition means Nestfully is now powered by five of the top MLSs in the nation. Combined, Nestfully’s five MLSs have 343,000+ agent and brokerage subscribers.

“MIAMI Realtors is thrilled to partner with BeachesMLS to launch the leading consumer-facing listing portal for the entire South Florida real estate market,” MIAMI REALTORS® CEO Teresa King Kinney said. “South Florida homebuyers and sellers will now have the freshest and most accurate listing information directly from the MIAMI SEFMLS and BeachesMLS. Listings will be seen by more people and agents will receive quality leads at no cost, saving them thousands in referral fees.”

“The partnership is another milestone in providing our members with the most up-to-date resources and tools they need to best serve the South Florida market,” said BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® CEO Dionna Hall. “Our members have been eagerly anticipating a platform like this for years and we are excited to join forces with the nation’s largest MLSs to make this vision a reality for the future. Innovative partnerships continue to help agents stay competitive, deliver services and meet consumer demand.”