Lamacchia Realty has announced the acquisition of the Keystone Property Group, a well-known brokerage with one office and 52 agents in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

The company, which reports over $100 million in annual sales in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for the past several years, was opened and has been operated under managing broker Jodi Hedrick, who will remain involved during the transition in a leadership role, the company said.

“While the decision to let go of a company I built from the ground up was not entirely easy, I am excited for this transition and certain that my agents will continue to thrive under this new ownership,” Hedrick said. “The tools and technology that the agents will receive from Lamacchia Realty are unsurpassed, in my opinion. I am grateful for this opportunity and thankful to all who have been a part of our success over the years.”

Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty lauded Hedrick for her two decades of industry experience and expertise in “leading the highly reputable brokerage through excellent service.”

“I am so excited to welcome the entire Keystone family into our Lamacchia Realty family,” Lamacchia said. “I have been impressed with Keystone for years and to now have them as a part of Lamacchia is an absolute honor that I am grateful for. Jodi has worked so incredibly hard for the last decade to build Keystone and now we will work together to take things to the next level.”

The company said that the Seekonk office will now be the closest branch office it has to the Rhode Island border as it directly abuts Providence. This acquisition comes less than two months after Lamacchia announced their acquisition of Right Choice Real Estate in Fall River, Massachusetts. Lamacchia is excited to be expanding its reach even further in Bristol County and into Rhode Island, he said.

