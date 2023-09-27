Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.

In this edition of Level Up: The Real Story from REALTORS®, Janet Judd, a former police officer and St. Louis-based broker, leads an essential discussion on safety in the real estate industry. Given that the U.S. Department of Labor classifies real estate as a high-risk occupation, this serves as your guide to safety tips, tools, and strategies that could save your life. Watch here.

