If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that the market can shift on a dime—and if you don’t have a plan in place to successfully pivot and face the challenges that need to be overcome, it’s nearly impossible to arrive at your intended destination.

While savvy brokers and agents are keenly aware of the fact that interest rates, home prices and inventory will continue to be impactful, one of the best ways to move the needle forward is by doubling down on strategic planning.

As we prepare for Q4, now’s the time for brokers to start mapping out their business strategy for 2024 to ensure they hit the ground running. And while there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to setting a brokerage up for continued success, one of the first things a broker can do is look at what they have available through the multiple listing service (MLS) they’re a part of to consolidate efforts and free up funding to move toward their strategic goals.

At its core, the role of the MLS is to be there to empower brokers and provide them with reliable data, insightful statistics and the tools they need to make their jobs easier and more efficient so that they can position themselves as the go-to professional in their local market. Providing these resources to customers is a key piece of the puzzle for MLS support.

And while the future remains uncertain, having a well-thought-out plan is crucial. The MLS will continue to be a reliable partner to brokers and agents. Knowing this, and knowing that they can count on the MLS being there for them every day, having their backs—that’s the stable piece of the equation. And the resulting trust helps to relieve some of the stress and pressure customers face every day running their business.

As the future unfolds, brokers must continue to stay vigilant, and MLSs will remain consistent in their mission to ensure that brokers and agents are aware of what’s going on in the market and are prepared. We’re not ever going to be the disruptor in the broker’s world. Rather, we will continue to be their trusted partners in business success.

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com.

Merri Jo Cowen is the CEO of Stellar MLS.