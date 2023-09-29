Century 21 Real Estate LLC. continues its expansion in New York state; Anchor Real Estate of Long Island, Inc. has affiliated with the brand and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Anchor Real Estate, the company has announced.

The firm was founded in 2017 by the mother-daughter duo of Gina and Cristina Ferraro, Anchor Real Estate of Long Island is a highly regarded female-led business in the area. Gina first earned her real estate license in 2002 and her broker’s license in 2016;

Cristina also obtained her broker’s license in 2022 after spending three years as an agent and four as an administrator.

“My time working in the hectic business world of Manhattan has taught me just how much people appreciate clear communication and availability,” said Cristina Ferraro. “Real estate comes with its fair share of high-pressure situations, but we dedicate ourselves to making sure our clients don’t feel any unneeded stress. In our office, we’ve become adept at working as a team and stepping up where we can, which I believe is monumental in our commitment to always offering smooth quality service.”

In the near future, the Ferraros are looking to recruit additional agents and for future M&A opportunities.

“We’ve come to realize that clients on Long Island tend to prefer working with household names and there is no name more recognizable in the industry than the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Gina Ferraro. “The brand provides us with access to the most robust, global network in the space while also allowing us to maintain our own freedom and ability to operate according to our own philosophies. We’re incredibly excited for this refresh and can’t wait to put it to use to help our clients even further.”

“Gina and Cristina fully embody the relentless spirit that defines the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “They have successfully leveraged their synergistic and dynamic partnership to build an enviable presence in their market and we are so excited to see them bring their company to the next level with the support of all of the CENTURY 21 brand offerings.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.