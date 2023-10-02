ERA Real Estate has announced the affiliation of Prime Real Estate ERA Powered, located in the western suburbs of Indianapolis.

Founded in 2017, the brokerage is led by broker/owner and CEO Eric Wolfe. The sales team’s experience includes multiple types of transactions, including traditional residential and commercial sales, rural properties, farms and luxury lake homes.

As an Indiana native and DePauw University graduate, Wolfe’s first priority is serving his community, the company says, and his “small-town, relationship-based approach” reflects that. That’s not to say he doesn’t intend to further increase Prime Real Estate ERA Powered’s market share by leveraging this new affiliation, he says.

“At the end of the day, we’re all Hoosiers and that means putting people first,” said Wolfe. “Everything we do is in an effort to better our community, and thanks to the support of ERA Real Estate, we can streamline our pursuit of that goal. Our team of affiliated sales professionals is already known for their service-driven attitudes, and now we’ll also have the latest and greatest tools at our disposal. The brand can not only help us to quickly recruit, attract and retain agents, but it will also elevate our reputation and reach as we tap into the power of a global brand with a local focus.”

“It’s always exciting to grow our presence near large major metropolitan hubs, such as Indianapolis,” says Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “What makes this even more special is that we get to do so in partnership with one of the most successful and well-respected companies in the area. Eric and his team have consistently displayed their dedication to the local community and that tells us that they’re perfect for the ERA Real Estate family. It’s our privilege to welcome them as an ERA Powered company and provide them with services, technology and support that can help them to spread their business even further across the state.”

