Century 21 has announced that the Charlotte, North Carolina-based DiGioia Realty has joined their brand.

Now doing business as Century 21 DiGioia Realty, the firm is family-owned and operated; broker/owner David DiGioia works alongside his son Anthony and his wife Nancy. The company describes a “hands-on” approach stemming from being a family-owned brokerage.

Even so, the DiGioia Team says they will be taking advantage of their new parent brand’s resources, including to leverage future recruitment and retention.

“As a company, we have all been very fortunate to experience tremendous success in a market that’s extremely enticing to agents and consumers alike,” said David. “However, we know that we can still achieve more. The most obvious answer as to how to accomplish that was as a CENTURY 21 affiliated company. While we can bring our clients the local knowledge they need, the brand will provide us with the reputation and opportunities to expand our range of services even further.”

Century 21 cites Charlotte as a “rapidly growing” market, hence their pursuit of this affiliation (DiGioia Realty is specifically located in the suburb of Cornelius).

“David’s approach to growth aligns perfectly with the brand in that he will leverage both his own sales success and the CENTURY 21 tools, technology, platforms and support to enhance the firm’s recruiting, retention, agent productivity and expansion through mergers and acquisitions,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re excited to be a part of David, Nancy and Anthony’s evolution as they bring their company to the next level.”

