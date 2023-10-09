While all eyes are on 2024, MLSs across the board are doubling their commitment to ensuring that brokers end the year on a productive note. Whether that means breaking down barriers or introducing new technology to make accessing data easier, it’s more important than ever that an MLS solidifies its position as a true partner to brokers, agents and other real estate professionals as the future unfolds.

Keeping pace with the changing landscape is critical for MLSs large and small, which must be nimble enough to pivot and adapt at a moment’s notice, and which can only be achieved by consistently going above and beyond to instill trust in the partnership.

Not content with sitting back and being a silent partner, at Stellar MLS, we are constantly anticipating the needs of our customers. And when a broker or agent reaches out, we’re right there holding their hand and working together, which goes a long way toward reiterating the true value of our customer-centric approach.

Since our customers are at the heart of our operation and everything we do, we’re always exploring new ways to engage them to seek their feedback, to create new and better ways to establish trust, and to show that we truly care.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, we strive to improve upon the tools and services we currently offer while continually trying to engage our customers to see what’s working and what can be improved via listening tours, work groups, forums, workshops and surveys to truly keep our finger on the pulse of the industry.

Further solidifying the partnership with our customers, we then take that feedback and act on it. The loop continues when we follow up and ask whether we’re meeting the mark or if we need to keep going.

Constantly looking for ways to create and build trust on both sides of the equation, Stellar’s Always Principles—which every staff member, individual on the leadership team and board of directors live and breathe each day—are a key piece of the puzzle:



We succeed when brokers do.

We offer the best data.

We listen before we speak.

We deliver Stellar service.

We never accept the status quo.

We are leaders.

Not only are we very customer-centric, but our Always Principles back that up.

Living these principles daily is the foundation that ultimately builds trust between us and our customers, which will pave the way to continued success as the future unfolds.

Shayne Fairley is COO of Stellar MLS. For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com.