ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with Bingham Realty ERA Powered, located in Zephyrhills, Florida, about 30 minutes north of Tampa.

Founded in 1974 and led by president and managing broker Will Bingham, who took over from his father in 2011, the brokerage primarily serves residents of Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando and Citrus counties. Since Bingham took over, he has shifted the brokerage to a greater focus on residential real estate and made “first-class service” a priority for his agents, he said.

“As a small brokerage, it is always tough to keep up with the costs of today’s evolving technologies and market demands,” said Will Bingham, president and managing broker of Bingham Realty ERA Powered. “Our knowledge and experience in the industry have allowed us to succeed despite these challenges. However, with ERA Real Estate’s support we can thrive. I’m incredibly excited to provide my agents with access to state-of-the-art software, lead generation tools and unprecedented exposure across our market. Today, succeeding in real estate is all about your brand and your image, and with ERA’s name complementing ours, we will utilize tremendous synergies to fuel future growth.”

ERA describes Tampa as a growing market (citing, for instance, NAR statistics about its high concentration of international buyers) and hopes this affiliation will help them capitalize on that.

Bingham intends to leverage his firm’s new affiliation and ERA exclusive resources towards further expansion, both via mergers and acquisitions and building up its network of clients throughout west-central Florida.

“Today is another fantastic day for ERA Real Estate as we’re proud to welcome one of west-central Florida’s longest standing firms to the ERA family,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Bingham Realty ERA Powered comes with not only a historic reputation, but also a revitalizing view of the future. Will’s ownership of the company has continued to provide it with the life and knowledge it needs to succeed, and that’s evidenced by the past 12 years under his leadership. We can’t wait to support the firm with even more tools, services and technology that can help it succeed for many more years to come.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.