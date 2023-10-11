If you’re ready for a fresh start in 2024, you’re not alone. As we bid farewell to 2023, residential real estate professionals are gearing up for a new beginning, and RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year event, taking place on January 11, 2024, will help brokers and agents start the year with a new mindset and a new toolkit.

This annual, virtual one-day event serves as a gateway to success for both brokers and agents. A star-studded lineup of more than 50 industry-leading brokers, agents and experts will equip you with essential insights, strategies and advice to succeed in the first quarter and set the stage for the remainder of the year…no matter how market dynamics unfold.

All RISMedia Premier members receive free access to Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year. Simply log in to your Premier account and sign up on your member benefits page to secure your spot at this exclusive event.

Register early and receive 25% off your ticket!

SECURE YOUR SPOT!

Can’t make the live event? Replays are included!

RISMedia’s Rocking in the New Year addresses a wealth of hard-hitting topics that will help you navigate and thrive in the ever-changing real estate landscape of 2024. Here’s a look at just some of our more than 20 sessions:

Leadership That Makes a Difference with Gino Blefari, CEO HomeServices of America; Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Getting Ahead of the Lawsuits: Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Industry & Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

The 2024 Economy: Are Things Finally Getting Better? With Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

The 5 Best Paths to Success in 2024

Building Your Staying Power: How to Stay Competitive in Any Market Cycle

How Agents and Brokers are Using AI (Safely)

How to Talk Price With Today’s Home Sellers

Interest Rate Reality: How to Educate Buyers

How to Generate Inventory When There’s Not Enough to Go Around

How to Increase Your Referral Business

Lead Gen: What’s Working, What’s Not

And much more!

Among the impressive lineup of 50-plus speakers on deck are:



Rick Haase , President, United Real Estate

Bess Freedman , CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Gino Blefari, CEO HomeServices of America; Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Jillian Youn g, President, Premiere Plus Realty

Anthony Lamacchia , CEO, Lamacchia Realty

Jessica Edgerton , Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Industry & Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Jackie Louh , COO, Lamacchia Realty

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant , Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Erin Cestero , President, JBGoodwin REALTORS®

Rei Mesa , President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Candace Adams , President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties

Michael Saunders , Founder & CEO, Michael Saunders & Company

Shawna Alt , President, First Weber, Inc.

DeAnn Golden , President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Laura O’Connor , President & COO, JPAR® – Real Estate

Ken Baris , CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty

Larry Flick V , CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group

And many more!

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from the best in the real estate industry as we collectively devise a game plan for a successful 2024.

Register early and receive 25% off your ticket!

SECURE YOUR SPOT!

Can’t make the event? Replays are included!

All RISMedia Premier members receive free access to Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year! Simply log in to your Premier account and sign up on your member benefits page to secure your spot at this exclusive event. Sign in to your Premier account here.