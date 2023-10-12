If you take your family on vacation and you stay at a house near an ocean, lake, or river, safety should always be top of mind. Even if your kids know how to swim, an unfamiliar environment can present risks that they’re not used to and not prepared to handle. Here are some tips to keep your children safe.

Enroll Your Kids in Swimming Lessons

If possible, have your kids take swimming classes before your vacation. They can learn valuable skills and safety tips that can significantly reduce their risk of getting injured or drowning.

Talk About Water Safety Before Your Trip

Have a conversation about water safety before you leave home. Discuss where you’ll be staying, the conditions there, and risks that might be present.

Even if your kids have taken swimming lessons and they do well in a pool, swimming in open water is very different. They can encounter a host of other hazards, such as deep water, changing tides, rip currents, boats, rocks, and wildlife. Make sure that everyone in the family is aware of hazardous conditions and understands that a child should never go in or near a body of water without adult supervision.

Scope out the Area Near Your Vacation Home

When you arrive at your vacation house, take some time to walk around together and identify potential dangers. This is particularly important if you’re visiting an area for the first time. Pay attention to signs so you’re aware of hazardous conditions and so you know which areas are off limits.

Be Clear about Who Is Responsible for Supervising Children

When two or more adults are traveling with kids, each adult might assume that someone else is watching the children. That can give a child an opportunity to venture into a body of water unsupervised. Clearly discuss who is responsible for monitoring children so everyone is on the same page.

Find out if your vacation spot has lifeguards and, if so, when they’re on duty. Even if there are lifeguards, they might be responsible for monitoring a large, crowded area. It’s a good idea to also have a family member or friend who is traveling with you keep an eye on your kids.

Bring, Rent or Borrow Safety Vests

If your children aren’t skilled swimmers, or if you’re planning to go boating or kayaking in deep water, make sure you have safety vests that are appropriate sizes for your kids.

Find out ahead of time if you can rent or borrow vests at your vacation spot. If not, bring your own.

Keep Talking About Safety

One conversation about water safety won’t be enough, especially if your kids are young. Have a series of discussions involving your entire family. Emphasize the importance of safety and encourage everyone to ask questions, raise concerns, and hold each other accountable.