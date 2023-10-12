If you move to a new home before you sell your old one, you’ll have to decide whether to let potential buyers view your old house while it’s empty. That might seem like a simple and logical solution, but renting furniture can be a better idea.

Why You Should Show Your House With Furniture

Buyers form impressions within seconds, so a home needs to be presented in its best light. An empty house is free of clutter and makes it easy for buyers to see every detail,but a lack of furniture can also make a property seem unwelcoming and unappealing. When buyers look at listing photos, they’re drawn to furnished homes and less likely to be interested in ones that are empty. Furnishing your house can significantly increase the number of buyers who want to view it. Getting more people in the door raises your odds of selling quickly.

At a viewing, prospective buyers try to picture their family living in the house. An empty property is unlikely to make people feel inspired and want to call that place home. When sellers look at empty rooms, they can have trouble seeing their potential. Furniture gives a sense of perspective and helps people think about how to use a space. In an empty house, it can be difficult for buyers to imagine how they would arrange their own furniture.

Showing your home furnished can help you get a higher price than you could without furniture. When buyers bid on staged homes, they tend to offer more than they do for houses they viewed unstaged.

Why You Should Consider Renting Furniture

If your old house is already empty, you have a blank slate to work with. You can carefully select furniture and accessories that will appeal to buyers.

Buying new furniture is an option, albeit an expensive one. If you find a buyer who’s not interested in a furnished house, you’ll have to figure out what to do with all that new furniture after you sell the property.

Renting furniture is a better option. A professional home stager can give you advice on which styles and colors are most likely to appeal to potential buyers. You’ll pay much less than you would to buy new furniture, and you won’t have to worry about a hassle after the house is sold.

You might think that renting furniture is an unnecessary expense, especially if you’ve just bought a new home and money is tight, but it’s an investment that can pay off. Renting furniture can help you sell your old house faster, and getting a higher offer can more than cover your furniture rental fees.