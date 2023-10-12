Renovating your home can make it better suit your family’s needs and preferences, but it might not pay off when you eventually decide to sell the property. Some changes can even make it harder to find a buyer.

You Might Not Recoup as Much as You Expect

One reason why homeowners make improvements is to raise their property values. While upgrades can make your house worth more, the increase in its value might only be a relatively small percentage of the amount you spend.

In many cases, more limited and less expensive upgrades can deliver a higher return on investment than major ones. For example, repainting your kitchen cabinets, installing new hardware, and making other minor changes can be a better option than gutting the kitchen and replacing the cabinets, flooring, appliances, and countertops.

Buyers Might Not Like the Changes You Make

Your home should fit your family’s lifestyle, but you shouldn’t make permanent changes that won’t appeal to potential buyers. If you modify a room or a part of the yard to use it for a specific purpose, and it will be difficult or impossible for a future owner to use it for something else, that will significantly reduce the number of people who are interested in the property.

Buyers might not want a house with an elaborate home theater or recording studio. A tennis court can be ideal for you if you love to play every day, but others might view it as a waste of yard space.

Installing a pool can turn off a large segment of potential buyers. A pool requires a lot of maintenance, and it can be a safety hazard for a family with kids. A house with a pool also has higher homeowners insurance premiums than a property without one.

Owning the Best House in the Neighborhood Can Backfire

Upgrading your home so it’s bigger and more luxurious than others in the neighborhood can be a mistake. Spending a lot of money to revamp your home doesn’t necessarily mean that its value will skyrocket. Property values are determined by several factors, including the values of surrounding homes.

Investing a lot to upgrade your house might not make people more interested in buying.

People who want to live in your area won’t be willing to pay a steep price for your house when they can get a property in the same neighborhood for significantly less. Making improvements that significantly raise your home’s value will lead to higher property taxes. The thought of having to pay large tax bills every year can make buyers decide to pass on your house.

Before You Make Upgrades, Consider Resale Value

Some improvements can raise your home’s value and help you attract a future buyer, but others can backfire. Before you begin renovating, consider how potential buyers might feel about those changes. Making smaller upgrades can save you money now and pay off later.