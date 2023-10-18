Real estate software firm CubiCasa has announced that 10 Multiple Listing Services (MLS’s) have joined their MLS Partnership Program.

Joining CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program and gaining access to its suite of digital floor plan creation tools are Metro MLS®, Memphis Area Association of REALTORS®, REsides, Inc, Columbus Board Of REALTORS®, Willamette Valley MLS, Longleaf Pine REALTORS®, Inc, Lubbock Association of REALTORS®, Baldwin REALTORS®, South Central Kansas MLS, and Central Virginia Regional MLS (CVRMLS).

First launched 10 months ago, the CubiCasa MLS Partnership Program has now grown to more than 30 participating MLSs. These partnerships are critical to the company’s mission of including floor plans on every listing in the U.S., CubiCasa says.

“The addition of these MLS organizations is a testament to the desire and need for digital floor plan technology across the industry,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “We’re thrilled to have these forward-looking MLS organizations join our program and create a home buying environment with more data, leading to more purchases.”

Chris Carrillo, CEO of Metro MLS, said: “The alliance with CubiCasa is about empowering our members with cutting-edge tools to enhance their listings, and ensuring that Metro MLS can access high-quality property data for our strategic growth.”

Katie Shotts, CEO of the Memphis Area Association of REALTORS®, added: “Embracing advancements that enhance MLS listing quality, like CubiCasa’s floor plan generation, ensures our subscribers are helping improve the consumer experience. We’re eager to bring this asset to our listings.”

CubiCasa’s MLS Program offers participating members a range of exclusive benefits: access to free floor plans generated by the CubiCasa app, discounted rates on optional add-on features, and a directory of trusted real estate photographers currently utilizing CubiCasa. MLSs also gain access to CubiCasa’s digitized property information, reinforcing their position as a central hub for local real estate markets.

For more information, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.