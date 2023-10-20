As real estate sites have become more popular, so have online home value estimators. Many buyers searching for a home use an online search on their own before beginning with a real estate agent. While agents have access to more listings and sooner than the general public, there is an appeal to using an online real estate site for your preliminary search.

It’s no wonder then, that home sellers are starting to do the same. But you may wonder, are online home value estimators actually accurate? Here are some important things to consider.

Remember, It’s an Estimate

There are many value estimator websites out there. First and foremost, remember that any online site is simply an estimate, not a true value. It can be helpful to utilize a variety of respected sites to get a better average and don’t let yourself get too excited or disappointed by a surprising valuation.

Real Estate Agents Have Additional Information

With access to the MLS, real estate agents have more information than the average person. They have a better and more accurate valuation of your home than a home estimate website would provide. Real estate agents also have the benefit of experience on their side. This means that they understand what local market trends may be out there as well as how other homes in the area are being valued when it becomes time for an appraisal.

The Local Market Can Significantly Affect Value

Buyers looking for a home are concerned about more than just the brick-and-mortar building. A home’s location, school zone, and proximity to local hotspots can all greatly affect the appeal of a purchase. Likewise, some features that should add value may not be as coveted in your area. This can create a bigger gap between an online estimate and the true sell value of your home.

Certain situations can result in a vastly inaccurate estimation