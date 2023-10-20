As the air begins to turn crisp and the leaves take on a golden hue, there’s no doubt that fall is on its way. Getting your home ready can be a chore, but it can also be an exciting reset and an opportunity to usher in the new season. Fall may even mean the beginning of a new school year for your family. With cold weather just around the corner, there are some things you can do to get your home ready for fall inside and outside.

Indoors:

Make it Cozy

Your light crisp summer linens should be tucked away. Now is the time to bring out your cozy knit blankets and throws to get your home ready for those colder fall evenings and crisp cool mornings. While a new season doesn’t mean you have to buy entirely new decor if you do plan to buy anything, opt for warm nurturing cues in fall shades. Blankets and throw pillows in golds, reds, and browns are sure to make your home feel welcoming and inviting all season long.

Bring in Fall Scents

Few things are more inviting than a delicious scent in your home. There’s a reason that Realtors bake fresh cookies when hosting an open house. Bake a delicious fall recipe with cinnamon clove and spices, or if you’re not a baker, consider simmering some of your favorite fall spices in a pot of water on the stove. A warmly scented fall candle can also do the trick without any prep.

Add Weather Stripping

Weatherproofing your home is relatively inexpensive and simple to install. Add weather stripping to any doors or windows that may need extra insulation. This can save you a lot on your utilities when it comes to heating your home.

Outdoors:

Assess the Gutters

Fall means your gutters will be working in overdrive. Install a gutter guard or check that all gutters and downspouts are appropriately attached and flowing properly. No one wants to be caught in a rainstorm trying to figure out why the downspout is clogged.

Landscaping

With the cooler weather here it is the perfect time to revamp your Landscaping if you so choose. Now is also a crucial time to switch your lawn sprinklers to fall mode so that you don’t overwater the lawn. Consider adding a pop of color by planting some beautiful fall flowers like mums or violets in the garden beds.