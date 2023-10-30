Halloween is an interesting holiday—an event where the spooky and fun mood of the day takes over the fall season. You can see it in everything from professional advertising to personal decorating. However, while some may get carried away in the spirit of Halloween, it’s not a day off of work in the real estate world.

So, on this Hallow’s Eve and all that follow, why not mix business and fun and work some spooky season spirit into your team? Halloween is a holiday best celebrated in the company of others, after all.

Office costume party

Whether your office has a dress code or not, Halloween might be the one day of the year when you can show up without a suit or khakis. If you want to do some team relationship-building, an after-hours office costume party (inviting teammates’ families is optional) can give your teammates something to look forward to while shepherding their trick-or-treating kids. For a lower commitment option, simply let everyone on the team come into the office in their costumes. If nothing else, costumes are an easy conversation starter at the water cooler.

House-decorating party

As an alternative to the costume party, tie the celebration closer to your business and its product. Have the team decorate their houses for Halloween and share the results; making a competition out of it could be a fun way to prompt a little competitive spirit that agents are known for. If you want to drum up some holiday publicity, you can share the pictures of the spookily made-up houses on your office’s social media.

Decorate your office exterior

As long as the whole team is on board, why not add a little Halloween touch to the office, too? You’ll probably want to avoid overdoing it, but even a few pumpkins around the exterior and interior of the office could add some personality. Your clients might be even more trusting of your decorating recommendations if they get a glimpse of the office decor.

Candy

An easy way to make a good impression on your teammates is to leave some free treats for them in the office break room/kitchen. It’s especially good if you’re the broker or team leader, since it will show the team working under you that you care. For Halloween, the obvious choice is a bowl of candy. Be sure to get a good mix, or see if you can find out your teammates’ favorites ahead of time.