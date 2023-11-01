Global luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate is launching a major expansion in Northern California. The venture will be led by Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga, owners of Silicon Valley-based Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

Trapani, Iwanaga, and Christie’s International Real Estate stated they have chosen a founding group of REALTORS®: Payton Stiewe and Sejal and Arrian Binnings of The Payton + Binnings Team, who have rebranded their storefront at 2042 Union Street in San Francisco for Christie’s International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country’s first office location.

Most recently, Payton + Binnings stated they were affiliated with Side, the venture-backed virtual brokerage based in San Francisco. But the team has a long history with Christie’s International Real Estate dating back to its time at Pacific Union, which was Christie’s exclusive Bay Area affiliate before its acquisition by Compass in 2018.

“We are incredibly honored to be working alongside what we believe is one of San Francisco’s and North Bay’s premier real estate teams. Payton + Binnings has long been recognized as one of a very select group of REALTORS® who epitomize real estate excellence at all levels in the city and beyond. They embody and exemplify the rich culture that is uniquely San Francisco,” said Chris Trapani, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

“Along with the right people, we are also excited to bring Christie’s International Real Estate back to San Francisco, Marin County and the Wine Country with a host of enhancements to the brand,” continued Trapani. “There’s been a void in the market for the last few years, and we’re going to fill it while being selective to associate with like-minded, quality REALTORS®.”

According to Trapani, that void was created by the abrupt acquisition, consolidation and sunsetting of San Francisco’s once-thriving independent brokerage firms – companies like Pacific Union, Alain Pinel and Paragon Real Estate.

“Practically overnight, a local industry that was very independent and spirited was corporatized. We’re here to reinforce some of that entrepreneurial, independent culture, create another quality choice for agents and raise the level of service for buyers and sellers in these markets,” Trapani said.

“The Christie’s International Real Estate brand is what initially drew us to this new venture, but it was the culture that Chris and Ryan built at Sereno that really sealed the deal for us,” said Payton Stiewe, co-founder of the Payton + Binnings team. “We’ve done the corporate thing, and we’ve done the virtual thing, but you just don’t get the type of local leadership, support, or global brand recognition that we’re going to get here.”

“Christie’s International Real Estate is a brand that dovetails perfectly with the lifestyle, history and allure of San Francisco, Marin County and the Napa and Sonoma wine regions. These are some of the most interesting and beautiful places in the world, and we’re delighted to be back with the ability to serve them better than ever,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.