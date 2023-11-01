Hitting their third week of declines, mortgage applications decreased another 2.1% from the previous week’s slight 0.1% dip, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for the week ending October 27, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 2.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 4% from the previous week and was 12% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% compared with the previous week and was 22% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 31.2% of total applications from 31.4% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 10.7% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 14.7% from 15.2% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.1% from 10.5% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.5% from 0.4% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 7.86% from 7.90%, with points decreasing to 0.73 from 0.77 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 7.80% from 7.78%, with points decreasing to 0.67 from 0.71 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 7.57% from 7.52%, with points decreasing to 1.03 from 1.15 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 7.14% from 7.08%, with points decreasing to 1.22 from 1.42 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.