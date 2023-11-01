Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, has announced seven companies selected for its 2024 REACH Canada program, designed to give real estate tech start-ups a hand-up.

These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, from efficiency solutions to fraud prevention. The full list of finalists is as follows.

Companies joining the 2024 program are broadly categorized within three verticals: affordable and equitable access to housing; enhancing housing supply; and streamlining the agent and consumer experience.

The seven companies selected for REACH Canada 2024 are as follows:

Collegium : Makes real estate development a data-driven process by bringing owners, architects, engineers, building trades, constructors, financiers, and insurance underwriters together onto one platform, with an end-to-end process and next-generation digital tools.

Maket : Revolutionizing design with generative AI that empowers architects, designers, builders, contractors and developers to automate residential floor plans, create 3D renders and explore limitless styles.

Proxima HQ : A digital, end-to-end real estate sales platform that enables agents to sell anywhere with the best buying experience.

Propra : A suite of property management tools that improves efficiency, communication, and cost-savings while elevating the resident experience.

ilumin.ai : A continuous anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and monitoring tool for the real estate sector.

Infinite Creator : Helps real estate professionals create captivating content for real estate that’s fast, easy, affordable and professional

PropTexx : Provides generative AI, data analytics and actionable, real-time business intelligence for the real estate industry.

“This cohort of companies offers a remarkable range of diverse solutions that leverage REACH’s rapidly expanding global presence,” said Lynette Keyowski, managing partner of REACH Canada. “These innovators are working to advance the real estate ecosystem through unique value-added solutions for homeowners, asset owners, real estate operators and agents.

“Each year, the REACH Canada program showcases the powerful blend of technology and innovation that is transforming the real estate market,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “The 2024 class emphasizes the role of technology and collaboration in addressing some of real estate’s core challenges in Canada and across the globe. We’re thrilled about the transformative potential these companies bring, and we’re proud to be supporting their efforts to shape this industry’s future.”

