Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Being a REALTOR® means you are running your own business. While in most businesses, there will be an entire department dedicated to running the marketing, for REALTORS®, you are a department of one. However, you don’t have to do the work of an entire department all by yourself.

In the wonderful world of modern technology and support systems, there are so many ways to outsource some of your marketing duties. Outsourcing via taking advantage of tech and services will allow you to free up your time to focus on the crux of your business: helping your clients buy/sell a home.

Automation

While you’ve probably heard about this over and over, do not discount the power of automation. Posting your content is such a small portion of social media marketing, but you’d be amazed just how much time and thought it can consume. Automation can allow you to prep and schedule all your content in advance, and as far in advance as you want to go. This means you could make a few weeks worth of content and have it ready to go all in one day, and now you have all the time in the world for clients.

In addition, automation services will track your metrics for you, which can also help you target your content better and hone in your marketing efforts for even more efficiency. Plus, it can extend beyond your social media to mailers, email, and more.

Reposting and recycling

While making consistently new and original content is an important part of successful marketing, this is extremely time consuming for one REALTOR® to do on their own.

Reposting relevant content from peers—from current events/news to blogs and similar content—will not only fill your feed but will also allow you to network with said peers by becoming mutuals on your socials. It’s a win-win.

Also, there’s only so many creative and original ideas one person can come up with. This is where recycling your old content comes in, saving you the mental struggle of trying to come up with something new every day when you have old content that is still relevant to use. Just make sure when reusing your old content to give it a quick refresh, just to keep things looking more original and new.

Content creation services

As mentioned above, content creation is a long and arduous task. There are a lot of services that you can pay for to create content for you, or to have access to their library of content to use. While this is an expense to add to your business, the money will absolutely be worth the time saved to use with your clients.

Services like RISMedia’s own ACESocial, which performs automation for you as well, will provide you with a library of original and dynamic content, including articles, videos and infographics to choose from and augment your feeds with, giving you a lot of your time back.

