REALTORS® from across the country and the world will converge on Anaheim, California, Nov.14-16 for 2023 NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, NAR’s annual conference and expo—the premier global event for real estate professionals.

“Own the Moment” is the theme for this year’s in-person and virtual event hosted by the nation’s largest trade association, according to a release. Nearly 12,000 NAR members and industry stakeholders from all 50 states, several U.S. territories and 40 countries will join. Participants can choose from more than 100 education sessions and interact with more than 350 exhibitors at the real estate industry’s largest trade show.

“REALTORS® and real estate professionals worldwide will gather with experts from business, technology, government, media, sports and entertainment to discuss opportunities and challenges in the constantly changing real estate landscape,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper. “The preeminent real estate event of the year offers opportunities to learn, network, share ideas and best practices, serve and give back to the local Anaheim community, and much more.”

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will give his outlook on the U.S. economy and residential housing market on Nov. 14, and examine the trends affecting commercial real estate on Nov. 15.

Mindy Kaling, Emmy-nominated writer, producer and actor, will join 2023 NAR Vice President of Association Affairs Jennifer Wauhob for a fireside chat on Nov. 14.

Chris Linsell will discuss the growth of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools and how these technologies will impact real estate on Nov. 15.

Rich Thau, president and founder of message-testing firm Engagious, will share his insights on swing voters in the upcoming 2024 election during the Federal Legislative and Political Forum on Nov. 15.

Kurt Warner, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and philanthropist, will join 2023 NAR Vice President of Advocacy Pete Kopf for the closing general session on Nov. 16.

Finally, the association’s board of directors will meet and consider issues that impact NAR members’ daily business on Nov. 17.

Visit https://narnxt.realtor/ for the full conference schedule of events. Follow @NARNXT on Facebook, X and Instagram and use the hashtag #NARNXT.