Finding the perfect decor for your personal style can be a challenge. With trendy items showing up and leaving the stores as quickly as they came, there are a lot of options on the market. While this means you may find a specific item more easily when searching, it can also cause a lot of decision fatigue and make it difficult to find your personal style.

Identify Your Style Preferences

Most people tend to gravitate to a couple of preferred styles. Finding your favorites can give you a great jump-off point when searching for decor online or in stores. Remember, you can always deviate; that is the beauty of personalization, but finding a style (or two) that you love can help narrow down your search. Take a quiz or look at home decor magazines or websites to get a general feel for some of the top style options. Whether you prefer modern, traditional, bohemian, minimalist, or a blend of styles, knowing your preferences will guide your choices.

Choose Your Color Palette

Finding your personal style preferences can also lend help in choosing a general color palette that you love. Choose hues that resonate with you and achieve the feel you want in your space. Opt for blues and grays for a relaxed feel, vibrant reds for an energized space, browns and creams for an earthy feel, and greens or yellows for a fresh and invigorating atmosphere.

Mix Old and New

Antique or second-hand items can add personality, tend to last longer and are better for the environment and your pocketbook. Mix old and new items when searching for decor, furniture, or houseware. Don’t forget to incorporate family heirlooms, family photos and mementos to make your space have a truly unique and personal appeal.

Opt for DIY

In a world of big box stores and mass-market art pieces, there’s something exceptional about a custom decor option. DIY art and decor projects are a great way to add personality and character to a living space. Creating a custom piece means your personality can truly be on display, not to mention, you will likely find that your do-it-yourself decor is far more cost-effective than buying ready-made decor.

Don’t Rush the Process

Curating your space is a process. Don’t feel the need to rush the process or expect it to happen all at once. You will likely spend part of the time with a few key items you love before you hone your style. Take your time to find pieces that truly speak to you and fit well with your overall vision.