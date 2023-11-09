Crisp autumn leaves and beautiful fall colors may be the best things about the season, but fall brings with it a few chores all homeowners should make sure to tackle. Fall is a great time of year to tackle those nagging to-dos around your home, as well as an important season to be prepping for the colder months ahead.

Clean Gutters

A typical autumn chore to address, cleaning your gutters is more essential than you may think. Downspouts and gutters ensure that water doesn’t pool and collect at the base of your house, damaging the foundation. Overflowing gutters and a freeze can be a nasty mix for your roof, which risk ice damming and expensive damage.

Trim Foliage

Bushes and trees should be pruned before the colder weather hits. Overgrown or dying branches can sag or break from heavy snow or ice which can cause property damage or create a safety hazard for anyone nearby. Even a simple trip hazard can be mitigated by trimming your foliage in the fall.

Declutter and Organize

Inside your home needs a little additional care as well. Before holiday hosting or gift-giving occasions arise, now is the time to declutter and reorganize in preparation for all of the upcoming holiday activities. If you plan to host festive dinners, be sure to give your kitchen some extra attention. If you have small children, take a moment to declutter their belongings in preparation for new gifts to arrive.

Rake Leaves and Store Gardening Equipment

Another fall classic task, take some time to rake leaves to keep your lawn tidy. Use a leaf blower or mulching mower to make the task easier, and consider using your leaves as mulch to protect any flowers in garden beds. Take time to store gardening tools to prevent rust and extend their lifespan. Drain garden hoses and store them indoors to prevent freezing and cracking.

Have Your Chimney Cleaned and Inspected

If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove, getting your chimney properly cleansed and inspected is a key safety task you should not forget. Creosote is a black or brown residue that can build up in your chimney. All forms are highly combustible, this can result in a chimney fire. Aside from this, critters can build a home from the weather inside your chimney, so be sure to inspect it before lighting your first fire.