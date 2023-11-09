As autumn and winter months bring stormy days, chilly evenings and a lot of festivities in the form of family traditions and holidays, there’s no doubt your decor should reflect the changing of the seasons. Savvy decorators who lack time or the space to store countless decor items can benefit from decorating with transitioning seasons in mind.

Cozy Reading Nook

Whether you are enjoying the autumn leaves and rain, or you’re cuddled up to escape winter snow, a cozy reading nook is the perfect place to stay warm and enjoy your time indoors. Gather plush blankets, pillows and a stack of books for autumn. Add layers of cozy textiles like throws, blankets and cushions in rich, warm colors for autumn. As the holidays approach, switch to textures like faux fur, velvet and metallic accents for a festive touch. You can even add a touch of holiday magic with a small Christmas tree, twinkling lights and holiday-themed books for December.

Seasonal Art and Prints

Artwork doesn’t have to stay the same year-round. Consider swapping out artwork or prints to reflect the changing seasons. Make it easy by using prints or art in the same frame and storing your unused art behind the current season’s opting in the same frame. Opt for autumn landscapes for fall, and switch to winter scenes, snowflakes or holiday-themed art as December approaches.

Candlelight and Twinkle Lights

Nothing is as cozy and warming as the candlelight and firelight on a cold, stormy evening. Add candlelight or twinkle lights throughout your home for a look that lasts through to the holidays. Choose candles with scents that evoke the season, such as cinnamon, pumpkin spice, or cedarwood for autumn. For the holidays, consider transitioning to scents like pine, cranberry or peppermint.

Natural Elements

Wreaths, garlands and other natural elements make excellent decor for all harvest and holiday celebrations; these are easy to swap out as you transition seasons. Start with a centerpiece featuring dried or faux fall foliage, gourds and candles. As Thanksgiving gives way to Christmas, replace the fall elements with evergreen branches and poinsettias. Natural wreaths and decor can easily be composted at the end of the season, making them an excellent option for transition decor.