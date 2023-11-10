On a mission to solve the global problem of consumer access and transparency in real estate, Real Estate Webmasters’ global MLS project continues to gain momentum, expanding even further with the addition of a new partner in Costa Rica.

Market leader and luxury powerhouse 2Costa Rica Real Estate is the first company in Costa Rica to join the global portal, adding more international exposure for their sellers while providing greater global access to buyers.

“For 2Costa Rica Real Estate, innovation, technology and exposure for our clients are always at the forefront of what we do. Being a part of the first Global MLS, https://www.listingsbylocation.com, allows our sellers to reach more clients and international agents and be at the forefront of more potential buyers,” says Todd Cutter, broker/owner of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

While the brand-new platform was only recently released to the public, Costa Rica marks the fifth country to join the Global MLS this year. With nearly 100,000 listings on the platform, it is fast becoming a player in the global MLS and online portal space.

“We’re so excited to have Todd, Scott and the whole 2Costa Rica Team leveraging our global MLS,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “And we look forward to partnering with them to bring data standards, accuracy, timeliness and quality to buyers in Costa Rica.”

By joining the global MLS, 2Costa Rica now has the ability to syndicate listings to other brokerages within Costa Rica—a process known as broker reciprocity—in addition to sending their listings to other partner websites as well as Real Estate Webmasters’ clients who are located around the world.

“We look forward to partnering with 2Costa Rica Real Estate to bring data standards, accuracy, timeliness and quality to buyers in Costa Rica.” -Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

The platform provides listings in a multilingual format and follows the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) data dictionary. On the backend, it uses a new AI robot named REWPert to create content and blogs, conduct research and several other exciting new AI features.

This new partnership was formed thanks to both firms participating in the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) organization—owners of https://www.luxuryrealestate.com. 2Costa Real Estate is a longstanding board of regents member, and Real Estate Webmasters is the exclusive website, CRM, MLS and lead generation partner for LRE®.

“Now, with listings being featured both on the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate website, https://www.luxuryrealestate.com, as well as https://www.listingsbylocation.com, our agents will be able to achieve greater exposure for their sellers, and inevitably, maximize our global reach. That, combined with the exposure of our website, https://www.2costaricarealestate.com, truly powers our team to work with the most demanding sellers who look for results,” says Scott Cutter, a broker with 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.