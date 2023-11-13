Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago has announced the company has been named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago among large companies for 2023 by The Chicago Tribune. The company has ranked among the top three firms for five consecutive years, holding the No. 1 spot three times, a release noted.

The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of an organization including alignment, execution, and connection.

CEO Diane Glass said, “It is truly an honor to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago. I am very proud of our organization and the people that make us us. I love to hear that our agents and employees describe our company culture as one of professionalism and inclusivity – it shows me that we’re on the right track as an organization. But our guiding light has and always will be helping our clients Move Confidently.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago was previously named a top workplace by the Chicago Tribune last year in 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.