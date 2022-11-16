After polling large companies located in the Chicago area, the Chicago Tribune has named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago. The firm has ranked among the top three Chicago workplaces for four consecutive years, holding the No. 1 spot twice, the company has announced.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. This survey is administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, a release noted.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is home to 1,400 real estate professionals and 24 offices that, contrary to its name, serve not just the Chicago metro area but also selected areas of Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the company said.

“Being named the No. 1 Top Workplace is a wonderful honor,” said CEO Diane Glass. I’m so proud to lead this organization that is made up of great people who strive daily to be and do even better, personally and professionally. In confidential comments, our brokers and employees described us as inclusive, professional and fun – great attributes to have as they work tirelessly to help clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

For more information, visit www.berkshirehathaway.com.