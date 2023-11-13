From rising interest rates to banking instability, the 2023 housing market continues to feel the impact of economic uncertainty. While brokerage operators navigate these choppy waters, they’re also looking ahead to 2024, ready to turn the page and lead their firms to increased levels of success. During RISMedia’s 27th Annual Power Broker Forum at a session titled, “A Clean Slate: Rethinking Your Outlook and Retooling Your Strategy for 2024,” a panel of savvy and innovative brokers will share how they’re wiping the slate clean and starting the year strong with new strategies for boosting business.



WHEN: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

TIME: 10:30 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Anaheim Convention Center, Room 253 A-C, North Building, Anaheim, California



See who will be speaking:



Todd Sumney

Moderator

HomeSmart International

Chief Industry Officer/Chief Marketing Officer





Craig Cheatham

Panelist

The Realty Alliance

President & CEO





Michele Harrington

Panelist

First Team Real Estate

Chief Operating Officer





Gretchen Pearson

Panelist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

President/Owner





David Romero

Panelist

Realty ONE Group

Executive Vice President of Growth





J. Lennox Scott

Panelist

John L. Scott real Estate

Chairman & CEO





Following the Power Broker Forum on Tuesday evening, RISMedia will be hosting its 27th-annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in Anaheim, California.



RISMedia’s 2023 Power Broker Reception & Dinner honors the achievements of those firms who appeared in RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Report earlier in the year in April. The Power Broker Reception & Dinner is the industry’s premier “who’s who” event.



This exclusive invitation-only event brings together America’s largest and finest residential real estate brokerages, represented by owners and senior executives from both leading independent and franchise firms. During the event, RISMedia will also announce our annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner, a program designed to honor new-agent success.



