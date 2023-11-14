Inflation stagnated in October, following a summer of increases. After the recent pause in rate hikes from the Fed, this reading could signal another pause at the next Fed meeting, and an overall end to rate hikes in the near future.

The Consumer Price Index saw no change in its October reading, which comes after a 0.4% increase in September. Over the last 12 months, the index increased 3.2% before seasonal adjustment.

An increase in the index for shelter both offset a decline in the gasoline index and resulted in the overall index being unchanged for October. The energy index fell 2.5% and the gasoline index fell 5%. On the other end of the spectrum, the food index increased 0.3%, the index for food at home increased 0.3% and the index for food away from home rose 0.4%.

The index for all items less food and energy—also known as core inflation—rose 0.2%. Indexes that increased in October include rent, owners’ equivalent rent, motor vehicle insurance, medical care, recreation and personal care. Meanwhile, indexes for lodging away from home, used cars and trucks, communication and airline fares all saw decreases.

The all items index rose 3.2% for the 12 months ending October, a slightly smaller increase than the 3.7% seen for the 12 months ending September. The all items less food and energy index rose 4% over the last 12 months, its smallest change since September 2021. The energy index decreased 4.5% over the last 12 months and the food index increased 3.3% over the last year.

“Mortgage rates are plunging with the news of inflation calming,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Consumer prices rose by 3.2% in September, even with the rent component still showing a hefty gain of 6.7%. Non-official private sector rent data has shown a 0% to 2% rise, which, if hypothetically used in the official figures, would bring inflation down below the Federal Reserve’s desired inflation target of 2%. The interest rate rises should be over, and the Fed will have to consider cutting interest rates seriously. In the meantime, the bond market is reacting as if the Fed will be cutting interest rates next year. Mortgage rates look to head toward 7% in a few months and into the 6% range by the spring of 2024.”

For the full report, click here.