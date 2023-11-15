Keller Williams announced that Mark Willis has been named CEO, effective immediately.

“We are excited to announce that Mark Willis has joined our leadership team as CEO,” said Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman of KW. “With a deep knowledge of our company and our culture, Mark is well-suited to lead us through our next growth phase.”

Keller added, “With so much uncertainty surrounding the real estate industry today, it’s never been more important to have a leader who thoroughly knows us and understands business at the highest level. That’s Mark Willis.”

As CEO, KW stated that they will leverage Willis’ vast knowledge and expertise to continue to help its agents and market center owners grow their businesses.

“I’m excited to remain partnered with our KW agents, leaders, owners, and Gary Keller, a once-in-a-generation business leader,” said Willis. “Only together can we drive our vision to be the real estate company of choice for agents and customers.”

Willis—a former KW CEO, a current franchisee, and a long-standing member of the KW ecosystem—initially rejoined the executive team as a strategic consultant in July 2023.

“Keller Williams has the best success models for agents and brokerages to thrive no matter the economic, industry, or business challenges,” said Willis. “We face headwinds and change, and that’s nothing new. As an innovative force since 1983, we remain optimistically forward-thinking and focused on serving our agents and brokerage partners as they provide powerful customer and business experiences.”

For more information, visit https://www.kw.com/.