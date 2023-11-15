Mortgage applications ticked up this week, increasing 2.8% from last week’s increase of 2.5%, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending November 10, 2023.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 2.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 0.4% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 2% from the previous week and was 7% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 3% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.3% compared with the previous week and was 12% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 31.9% of total applications from 31.4% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 8.8% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 14.4% from 14.7% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 11.2% from 10.5% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) remained unchanged at 7.61%, with points decreasing to 0.67 from 0.69 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 7.65% from 7.58%, with points increasing to 0.67 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA remained unchanged at 7.36%, with points decreasing to 0.85 from 0.91 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.94% from 6.98%, with points increasing to 1.00 from 0.88 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.