Real estate transactions involve many costs and fees, many of which are due at closing. One such expense that often raises questions among buyers and sellers is real estate transfer taxes.

Understanding who pays these taxes and how they work is essential for anyone involved in a real estate deal.

We will delve into transfer taxes for real estate, what they are, and who typically bears the financial burden at the closing table. From many years of experience selling homes as a real estate agent, many people do not realize there are taxes on selling houses.

It can be a rude awakening and cause much financial stress and anxiety.

What is a transfer tax?

Transfer taxes on real estate, also known as deed transfer or conveyance taxes, are state and local government-imposed fees assessed on property transfer from one party to another. These taxes are usually calculated as a percentage of the property’s sale price, and the specific rates vary significantly depending on location.

Transfer taxes play a crucial role in generating revenue for local governments and are used to fund various public services, infrastructure projects, and other community needs.

Since so many people don’t realize they exist, they have been called hidden costs for selling a home. An excellent REALTOR® or real estate broker should cover these fees and provide the seller with what they expect to net from the sale.

Transfer taxes in real estate

Transfer fees are a fundamental part of real estate transactions. They are typically due when the ownership of properties is legally transferred from the seller to the buyer. While the concept is straightforward, the details can vary from one jurisdiction to another.

Here’s what you need to know:

State and local variations : The rate and calculation of these taxes can differ from state to state and even within cities and counties. Some areas have state and local transfer expenses, meaning buyers and sellers may need to pay two separate fees. It’s crucial to consult local authorities or your real estate agent to understand the exact rates applicable to your transaction.

Seller vs. buyer responsibility : The responsibility for paying stamp taxes can vary depending on the location and the terms negotiated in the sales contract. In some regions, it’s customary for the buyer to cover the taxes, while in others, the seller pays. In some cases, the responsibility is shared between the two parties.

Exemptions and exceptions : Certain transactions may be exempt from these taxes or qualify for reduced rates. For example, some states offer exemptions for first-time homebuyers or transfers within the same family. Additionally, tax laws may change, and new regulations can be implemented, so staying informed is essential and seeking legal advice if needed.

Transfer tax payment : They are typically paid at the closing of a real estate transaction. The closing agent often collects the funds and is responsible for disbursing them to the appropriate government entities. This ensures the taxes are correctly accounted for and transmitted to the appropriate authorities.

Impact on closing costs : The fees are an additional cost that can significantly impact the overall closing costs of a real estate transaction. Both buyers and sellers must be aware of these fees and factor them into their financial planning.

Who typically pays real estate transfer taxes?

The responsibility for paying real estate transfer taxes is not set in stone, and it can be negotiated between the buyer and the seller. The outcome varies depending on the local customs, market conditions, as well as the terms of the purchase agreement.

Here are common scenarios:

Buyer pays : In a few areas, it is customary for the buyer to bear the burden of transfer taxes. Buyers often expect to cover this cost as part of their closing expenses. However, this can be subject to negotiation, and some sellers may agree to share the cost.

Seller pays : In most regions, the seller pays the transfer taxes. Local market conditions and real estate customs can influence this practice. Sellers may include the payment as part of their selling expenses.

Shared responsibility : Buyers and sellers can agree to share the cost of deed stamps. This can be a compromise that benefits both parties. The sharing ratio is often determined during negotiations and is typically based on local customs or the specific circumstances of the transaction.

Exceptional cases : There are instances where the buyer or seller might request an exemption or a tax reduction. For example, a first-time homebuyer program might reduce the tax rate for the buyer. The party benefiting from the exemption would likely cover the applicable tax expenses in these cases.

Final thoughts

Real estate transfer taxes are essential to property transactions, and understanding who pays them is crucial for buyers and sellers. The responsibility for these taxes can vary depending on the location, negotiation, and specific circumstances.

Researching local tax laws and speaking with a real estate attorney or REALTOR® is crucial. Including transfer taxes in your financial planning is essential when entering a real estate deal.

Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, knowing the ins and outs of these taxes will aid in navigating the complexities of real estate transactions and ensure a smooth closing process.