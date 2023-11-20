Inside Real Estate has announced their fourth annual Give Back Awards, highlighting members of the real estate community who have made a significant impact through service within their communities in 2023.

InsideRE stated that the Give Back Awards include three categories: the Helping Hand Award for those jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community, the Walk-The-Talk Award for those making charitable giving a part of their business, and the Creative Changemaker Award for those using their creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back.

“In times of so much market volatility, it’s a special privilege to highlight some consistency, especially when it comes to real estate professionals going above and beyond to make a positive impact in their business and community,” said Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate. “These awards celebrate the real estate leaders who are putting service over self, and making an impact by paying it forward, and we are excited to share their stories.”

Nominations close on Dec. 7, 2023, according to a release, and three winners will be selected by a panel of judges from InsideRE based on how strongly they exemplify each award. The winners will be announced on Dec. 13, 2023. Winners will be featured on social media, and the Give Back Awards website, and receive a $1,000 prize with the option to donate the prize to an organization of each winner’s choice.

To learn more and submit a nomination, visit https://s.insiderealestate.com/give-back-awards-2023.