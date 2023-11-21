With Medicare open enrollment now underway (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, 2023) and Major Medical Open Enrollment beginning (Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2024),* REALTORS® have a new opportunity to choose an insurance plan that best suits their needs. However, navigating the complex health insurance market can be especially challenging for the self-employed.

Fortunately, REALTORS® Insurance Place, a REALTOR Benefits® partner, is here to help. REALTORS® Insurance Place offers access to an array of coverage choices, including competitively priced group plans from top-rated insurance companies and providers. Members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) can find health, group dental and vision coverage, 24/7 telemedicine and a variety of other insurance products for all stages of life—even for their pets. Insurance specialists are also on hand via phone, email or chat to guide them through the health insurance maze and assist them in choosing the policies that best fit their needs.

“During open enrollment, it’s vital to get an early start and make use of trusted advice so you can make an informed decision about healthcare plans,” says Shannon Kennedy, president of SASid (Smart and Simple Insurance Development) Inc., administrator of NAR’s REALTORS® Insurance Marketplace. “I recommend getting started now at REALTORSInsurancePlace.com. That’s the first step. You’ll be able to view your REALTORS® Insurance Place insurance options and the products available to you, based on your demographics and location.”

Through REALTORS® Insurance Place, NAR members have access to the Members Health Insurance Exchange, offering ACA plans from top-rated insurance carriers. They can explore the qualified health plans available through their exchange, and then compare them to the exclusive member alternative-coverage options and supplementary plans at REALTORS® Insurance Place.

“By comparing plans, they may find cost savings by layering a member-only option with an exchange-plan option, or by choosing an alternative to the exchange altogether,” explains Kennedy. “Members also have access to the private Members Medicare Exchange with a variety of supplemental Medicare insurance options. REALTORS® who take advantage of this key member benefit will receive free personal assistance in navigating the exchanges. No matter what kind of coverage they need, insurance specialists are standing by ready to help.”

REALTORS® Insurance Place is made available through NAR REALTOR Benefits® and is administered by SASid. Get started now at https://realtorsinsuranceplace.com/.

*Some states with their own ACA exchanges have different date ranges for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period. Please see realtorsinsuranceplace.com for details.

Blockrails: How to Protect Yourself and Clients From Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is increasingly becoming a concern for buyers and sellers—especially as property values have risen and generative AI enters the picture. Blockrails, a new partner in NAR REALTOR Benefits®, aims to boost pre-screening efficiencies for NAR members with an exclusive application that offers everything from prospect pre-screening and automated deal-flow management to robust AI-driven fraud protection. Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of Strategic Alliances, sums it up this way: “Blockrails unites productivity and security.”

NAR members can begin a 30-day free trial of Blockrails. After the trial, users can maintain access at a preferential rate of $5 monthly or $50 annually. Advantages of Blockrails include:

Pre-screening for Buyers. An easy-click survey gauges buyer sentiment, saving members time and effort on non-serious inquiries.

Management of Multiple Listings/Buyers. Members can track their deals, track deposit progress and automate their communications, all from a single dashboard.

Secure Transactions. Members can say goodbye to paper checks, thanks to Blockrails’ secure, automated transactions that protect them and their clients from fraud.

“Blockrails isn’t just another real estate tool,” adds Barragan. “It’s the gateway to crafting unparalleled home-buying journeys that can distinguish REALTORS® in the market and help them grow their network.”

To enroll, NAR members can visit http://www.blockrails.com/NAR. A credit card is not required to register and begin using the service.