Above, Erin Turner

Erin Turner, a REALTOR® with Richmond, British Columbia-based RE/MAX Crest Realty, has cultivated her career creating a haven for senior happiness. In recognition of her decades-long commitment to service, she has been awarded this year’s Seniors Real Estate Specialist ® (SRES®) Outstanding Service Award.

The SRES® designation, offered through the National Association of REALTORS®, is geared toward REALTORS® interested in meeting the special needs of maturing Americans, whether they’re relocating, selling, buying or refinancing.

Achieving this award signifies a high level of expertise in senior real estate transactions and a commitment to upholding ethical and professional standards in the industry, which Turner is no stranger to as a seasoned SRES® specialist.

“Embarking on my journey to becoming a Seniors Real Estate Specialist was not an easy path,” says Turner. “My journey was a testament to the power of hard work, determination and dedication. Education and continuing studies have played a pivotal role in my journey to where I am now.”

Before earning her real estate license, Turner began her career in senior care in the early 2000s, working as a nursing assistant in Vancouver—a position that equipped her with a unique lens when handling older clientele.

“Working in healthcare allowed me to appreciate the importance of active listening and effective communication when working with seniors,” says Turner. “My experience in eight multi-level/complex care divisions has equipped me with valuable insights, knowledge and an empathetic approach to seniors, people with disabilities and medically fragile families.”

Seeing the need for high-demand services for seniors, Turner founded Seniors Real Estate Solutions—a full-service transitioning care team that takes a holistic approach to supporting seniors through every step of the transition process. Members of the SRES® Real Estate Solutions care team help maturing adults and their loved ones downsize and rightsize their homes by monetizing valuables, assisting with the physical labors of moving and unpacking, and ensuring that the homes are sold for top dollar, quickly and efficiently.

“Once I embarked as a licensee, I started interviewing families who already completed their transition and was shocked to learn about the obstacles, difficulties and experiences from their stories,” says Turner. “Each new piece of information I absorbed from seniors transitioning into their next phase contributed to my growth and development—broadening my perspective and equipping me with the skilled care teams and collaborative networks necessary for Seniors Real Estate Solutions.”

In addition to her care and commitment to maturing adults in the field of real estate, Turner is an active member of her community. Her involvement in multiple nonprofits, including BackPack Buddies, which combats childhood hunger, as well as the Children’s Miracle Network-BC Children’s Hospital with RE/MAX Canada, has provided her with a deep understanding of seniors’ needs, which carries over into her relationships with clients.

“Getting involved in my community has made me aware of local, provincial and federal resources that are available to seniors,” says Turner. “As an SRES®, not only do I represent as a trusted source for seniors, but I’ve also been told that I’m an armor of protection.”

Being a conscientious observer and empathetic advisor has shaped Turner’s ability to make a difference in the lives of seniors while creating a lasting impact.

“I believe in a person-centered approach that respects their emotions and physical considerations,” concludes Turner. “Seniors want to know that we’re comfortable in our role and can provide excellent service ending with a pleasing experience, and I strive to create a relationship where seniors feel safe, comfortable and respected.”

For more information, visit https://sres.realtor/about/sres-outstanding-service-award.