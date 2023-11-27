New-home sales fell 5.6% in October, erasing the miraculous 12.3% growth seen in September.

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau states that sales of newly built, single-family homes were at a rate of 679,000 in October, down from September’s revised rate of 719,000. On the other hand, sales were up year-over-year by 17.7%.

New single-family home inventory was 439,000, up 1.4% from September but down 5.8% year-over-year. This represents a 7.8 months’ supply at the current building pace.

The median sales price of new houses sold was $409,300. The average sales price was $487,000.

Regionally, new-home sales are up by 13.2% in the Northeast and 2.1% in the South, while they are down 16.4% in the Midwest and 23.3% in the West. On a year-to-date basis, all four regions were up: 10.3% in the Northeast, 8.5% in the Midwest, 19.2% in the South and 18.9% in the West.

