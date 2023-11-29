Key members of the executive team of Stellar MLS will take center stage this weekend at an international forum in Paris, France focused on the future of MLSs worldwide. Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen, COO Shayne Fairley and Vice President of Technology & Innovation Mathew Kallumadil will join fellow industry leaders from five continents and 40 countries to share best practices for driving innovation and efficiency in the real estate industry.

The International MLS Forum: Global Real Estate Standards will be held Dec. 1-2, 2023 at Pullman Montparnasse in Paris, according to a release. The event will feature panel discussions exploring the 100-year legacy of MLSs in the U.S. and the potential listing services hold for international real estate markets; the benefits of standardized data; innovation and technological trends empowering brokers and agents; and investment opportunities in emerging MLS markets.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with our national and international colleagues at this groundbreaking event, to share insights and innovative strategies for growth and success,” said Cowen. “Together, we can help shape a thriving future for multiple listing services across nations, and, in turn, benefit the real estate industry globally.”

Cowen stated she will moderate a discussion on the “Benefits of Standardized Data Sets to Public and Private Institutions”. The goal of the forum is to create a discussion in which successful U.S. based MLSs can share their experiences with industry leaders from across the globe. “This is a unique opportunity to show the value of the MLS and importance of clean, concise data to empower real estate professionals,” said Fairley, who will be participating in a panel titled “Investment Opportunities in Emerging MLS Markets”.

Kallumadil, who will present in two technology-focused discussions, noted the importance of standardized real estate data and ensuring agents and brokers are equipped with the right tools. “For our colleagues in Europe and other regions that do not have standardized data and are seeking to develop their own systems, this is a terrific opportunity to collaborate with their U.S. counterparts and see how proven systems can help fast-track their journey,” he said. “I’m excited to share our experiences with the latest technologies and how these innovative tools can empower real estate professionals.”

Other featured speakers over the two-day forum include:

Joe Schneider, government affairs director, North Bay Association of REALTORS® (California) and former director of global strategy and engagement, National Association of REALTORS®

Ali Attar, CEO and co-founder of Realtyna, a software solutions provider for the real estate industry (Delaware and California)

Brad Inman, founder, Inman Group (real estate publications; New York);

Jan Borůvka, president, CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professions (Brussels)

Guy Valkenborg, executive director, CEPI

Sam DeBord, CEO, Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO; North Carolina)

Patrick Pichette, vice president, Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and director, RESO

Also expected to attend the forum are local and national real estate associations from across Europe; global ambassadors from the European Union and West Asia; and international government officials focused on real estate issues.

For a list of speakers and topics, visit https://mlsforum.org/agenda/. For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.