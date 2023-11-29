Gratitude, just as it’s been all month, is really in the spotlight this week. I’m grateful for my family, friends and colleagues who have become like family, and I hope we can all take a few moments away from our holiday festivities to appreciate those who make our days that much brighter.

When this week rolls around each year, there is often plenty to be grateful for. Many of us sit back, relax and eat delicious food. Plus, on Thursday there is the Packers vs. Lions, Commanders vs. Cowboys, and of course, my 49ers playing the evening game against the Seahawks. Go Niners!

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”

As Zig Ziglar reminds us, “Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.”

Oprah famously remarked: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

One of my favorite leaders, John F. Kennedy said, “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

So, what’s the message? Take time this week to think about those people who mean the most to you—but don’t stop there. Reach out. Send a text. Make a phone call. It may seem like a small gesture to you, but for someone else, it could be the very thing that turns around their entire day, especially now, as we face hardships and challenges in the industry and the world unlike we’ve ever seen before. As Norman Vincent Peale once said: “The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.”

To everyone reading this, thank you for your support and interest in these blog posts week after week. I am grateful for all of YOU!

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.