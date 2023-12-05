RISMedia is excited to announce that Jillian Young, president of Premier Plus Realty in Southwest Florida, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the company’s 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year virtual event on Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024.

Young’s panel, “Lead Gen: What’s Working, What’s Not,” will cover how effective lead generation is essential for generating a successful and sustainable real estate business. From online portals to door-knocking, brokers and agents will share which lead-generation activities are yielding the best ROI, and which it may be time to say goodbye to.

Young says connecting with the local community online is a vital strategy for seeking new clients.

“One thing that we encourage our agents to do, and train them how to do, is create community guides on their website,” she says. “We have a very robust blog platform that every agent can utilize. We’re a very lifestyle-oriented community with golf, tennis, beach and waterfront life, and we encourage agents to connect with the local businesses there.”

