RISMedia is excited to announce that Jackie Louh, Chief Operating Officer of Lamacchia Realty, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Louh’s panel, “How to Increase Your Referral Business,” will cover:

While online leads offer mixed results at best, client referrals consistently yield tangible results for real estate professionals. Yet building a steady referral business takes focus and strategy. Experts in this session will share their best practices and creative ideas for maximizing relationships to increase referrals.

“I’m very excited to share strategies on how to build a consistent referral business at this year’s Rocking in the New Year event,” Louh says. “Here’s a little sneak peak一you can’t be a secret agent!”

