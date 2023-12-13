The start of a new year can feel like a fresh canvas and a new beginning. One of the best ways to implement these changes is to live in a space that aligns with these new goals. Whether it’s a commitment to wellness, simplifying your life, or spending more time outdoors, your home is the backdrop where these goals will materialize. Adjusting your home to how you want to live will make every day feel like a fresh start. If you plan on making home updates this year, read on for 2024 design inspiration.

A focus on wellness

A busy lifestyle needs time to recharge to make the pace sustainable. Incorporating rest and wellness elements into your home will help you easily incorporate wellness into your daily life. Spa bathrooms with soaking tubs, saunas, steam showers, and other amenities bring the spa to your home. In-house yoga studios, meditation rooms, cold-plunge pools, and infrared saunas will elevate your health and wellness goals and help create a sense of calm at home. Creating spaces to retreat to, such as cozy libraries, can encourage rest and relaxation, and encourage you to recharge with loved ones.

Hues of blue

According to the major paint retailers, the 2024 paint colors of the year include many shades of blue. Often, these colors predict what the upcoming year will symbolize. The 2024 blue paint colors are calming, rejuvenating, relaxing, joyful, and always classic. Depending on the hue, blue can ground a room and infuse a bold pop of color.

Quiet luxury

Quiet luxury is trending, both in fashion and in home design. However, at its core, it’s a classic aesthetic that many would consider a lifestyle. Quiet luxury is embodied by an aesthetic lacking logos and trends, with luxe, long-lasting materials and an elevated, understated elegance. It’s an authentic, highly curated, edited, yet welcoming and warm approach.

Wall murals

Wallpaper has been a go-to design choice for several years now. As we look forward to the year ahead, design enthusiasts may gravitate towards enveloping spaces in murals instead of wallpaper. Wall murals can be painted directly onto the wall or can be a wallpaper that looks like a mural. While wall murals are a wallcovering choice that has been around for centuries, they currently have a moment in homes that welcome color, personality and lean towards maximalism.

Saturated color

Over the last few years, homeowners spent the majority of time in their homes, in home offices, and at-home gyms, and it was the place of choice for dining and gathering. As life has returned to normal and in-person meetings have replaced Zoom calls, group fitness classes have replaced Peloton workouts, and dinner reservations are being added to more social calendars, bright colors are drenching spaces from the baseboards to the ceiling. From jewel tones to saturated hues, dining rooms, living rooms, and other gathering spots will be a canvas to inject color throughout the home.

Attention to detail

Millwork on the walls, trim, and casing can transform otherwise plain walls and add instant character. This attention to detail can also be carried to the ceilings by adding moulding and lattice to a plain, white ceiling.

Warm colors

If you gravitate towards neutrals, home design will still have a heavy presence of calming neutral hues. However, the crisp whites and grays of years past will fade away in favor of warm and creamy white, beige, and rich brown. These warm, neutral hues can create a grounded and relaxing home oasis.