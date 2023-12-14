Getting solar for your home can be a big investment. While solar can reduce your electricity bill, increase your home value, and increase the eco-friendliness of your home, it may not be for every homeowner. Before taking the leap, it’s natural to want to do your research and ensure it’s the best choice for your needs.

The Age and Shape of Your Roof

Not every roof is ready for solar panels. If your roof has neared the end of its life, it may not be the time to install solar panels. Have your roof professionally evaluated and take care of any roof repairs before the installation. Some installers will dismantle your panels for a small service fee, but you’ll save yourself time and funds by avoiding that issue altogether.

Your roof’s shape will also have an impact on your options. Solar panels require specific placement in order to generate the maximum amount of power. Most professionals will offer a free consultation to evaluate your roof’s eligibility before you sign on the dotted line. If your roof’s placement is not ideal, or the sunlight is obfuscated by other buildings, trees or mountains, solar panels may not generate enough power for the investment to be worthwhile.

Evaluate Resale Value

With more and more buyers interested in green options, solar may be a positive selling point when the time comes. However, since solar panels are not as common in some areas, your ROI may vary. Consult realtors in your area and do your research on whether a solar installation adds to the resale value of homes in your area.

Contract Terms for Solar Providers

If you’re entering into a contract with a solar provider, carefully review the terms and be sure to explore other providers in your area before making a commitment. As with any contract, ensure you fully understand payment schedules, performance guarantees, and any other contractual obligations.

Grid Connection and Energy Storage

Verify how your municipality handles solar panel grid connections and if your electric company offers a net metering program. This will allow you to sell any excess energy back to the grid. Additionally, consider whether you want to invest in an energy storage system (battery). This can be beneficial for storing excess energy for use during non-sunny periods or when the grid’s power connection is down and you need access to energy.