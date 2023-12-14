The National Association of REALTORS® announced SnoopDrive as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. As part of the agreement, NAR members will receive significant discounts on automotive products, such as warranties and mishap coverage. A complimentary maintenance program is also available with the purchase of an auto warranty.

“We are thrilled to partner with SnoopDrive to provide our members with a valuable, equitable and transparent service,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “SnoopDrive’s innovative, digital-first approach to automotive protection ensures that members have access to top-quality, stress-free warranty and mishap coverage at an average savings of 50% off dealership pricing.”

“As the automotive industry evolves, consumers are looking for a purchase process that reflects their needs and preferences,” said SnoopDrive CEO Jeffrey Danford. “SnoopDrive’s offering is based on our core values of transparency, fairness and simplicity. We recognize that NAR has the same commitment to its members, who depend on their vehicles to serve their clients – and we’re excited to offer online access to A-rated products through a 100% digital process at unparalleled pricing.”

To take advantage of this offer and receive a quote, NAR members can visit snoopdrive.com/nar.