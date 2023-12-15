RISMedia is excited to announce that Mike Pappas, CEO of the Keyes Company, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Pappas’s panel, “How to Generate Inventory When There’s Not Enough to Go Around,” will cover:

No matter what region of the country you’re from, a shortage of housing inventory continues to be a leading detriment to brokerage and agent business. In this session, top operators will share their strategies for working with prospective sellers and bringing more listings onto the market.

“There are creative ways to move sellers to action when they fear low availability for their next home,” Pappas says. “There are many companies offering financing options that for low fees give the seller control of their destiny. We’ll share more of these ideas in detail at the event.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

